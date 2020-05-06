ALERT: Who's craving a taco fries right now? Abrakebabra in Carlow Town back open!

Who's craving an ABRA right now?

Abrakebabra in Carlow Town is back open!

In a post on Facebook, they said: "We have changed the way we do things here in Abra.

"To protect both our hardworking staff and you our amazingly loyal customers only two people can be in the restaurant at any one time - one person ordering and one collecting their food.

"You will be given a buzzer when you order, wait outside or in your car and we will buzz you when your food is ready!

"For the first few days you must come to Abra to order.

"Our super delivery service will begin again next Thursday hopefully. Things have changed here too!

"To facilitate cashless payments you can only order a delivery via our brand new app no more phoning in your order – simply download the ABRAKEBABRA IRELAND app and have food delivered to your door.

"We do not operate a call and collect service.

"Please be patient with us for the first few days until we get used to operating in these strange times! Can’t wait to see all our lovely customers over the coming weeks, until then stay safe."