'Always expect the unexpected!' Carlow Gardaí deal with daring animal rescue on the M9
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
"Always expect the unexpected!" Carlow Gardaí have dealt with a daring animal rescue on the M9 motorway.
Carlow Roads Policing and local animal rescue were quickly on the scene after a number of lambs escaped onto the M9 on Wednesday.
Gardaí said: "Thankfully no incidents occurred and they were returned home, wagging their tails behind them!"
Always expect the unexpected! Garda Ryan Carlow Roads Policing & local animal rescue were quickly on the scene after a number of lambs escaped onto the M9 yesterday. Thankfully no incidents occurred & they were returned home, wagging their tails behind them! pic.twitter.com/zYW4uYb79V— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 6, 2020
