Students praise heroes in Carlow for working in 'unprecedented times'

As a finalist in the national Generation Apprenticeship Schools competition, Coláiste Eoin in Hacketstown have been honouring local businesses who are stepping up to keep our community safe.

Organised by SOLAS, the competition asked entrants to build an A letter (based on the Generation Apprenticeship brand) from materials supplied that were previously destined for landfill.

"The competition is in its final stages and we have finalists who have created brilliant work," said Andrew Brownlee, Chief Executive of SOLAS.

"Students were asked how they could combine future careers and their role in society with a commitment to green values and sustainable futures.

"We were due to have an awards ceremony at the end of last month but like many other events it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak."

As a way of keeping students engaged and motivated in their wider studies the competition promoters invited the finalists to think about how their competition entries - which are in the form of 3D letter A installations - could be used to celebrate what the people of this country are doing to keep each other safe.

The Coláiste Eoin team was led by their teacher, Miss Frances Mullins, who said: "The students came together to create an Apprenticeship Town which reflected the plethora of apprenticeships available to them as they progress through education.

"Suddenly the rural town they call home like everywhere in the world was struck down with Covid 19 and one of the apprenticeships they highlighted became essential to their lives."

Team members Sophie Bermingham, Megan King, Mai Jimenez, Ali Sneed and Alice Mulhall presented Sean Murphy, the town butcher, with an A grade.

They said: "Throughout unprecedented times Sean has remained open and continues to serve our community and we would like to nominate him as our hero.

"He has shown ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit by remaining open, introducing social distancing and hand delivering goods to those who require them.

"He exemplifies community and strives to be innovative while maintaining his craft and assisting the community. We truly admire what he has done for us, he is our local hero."

Staying apart is necessary but these inspirational choices show why we are never far from someone who will support us.

The finalists have all inputed into short videos to explain their A grade choices.

They can be accessed at www.gacomp.ie/localheroes