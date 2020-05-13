LATEST: Another 24 people die from Covid-19 in Ireland as Carlow cases remain unchanged

The spread of Covid-19 has slowed in Carlow, according to the latest Department of Health figures released on Tuesday, May 12.

Carlow remained unchanged on Tuesday with 141 cases - the same number reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, 249 people have tested positive in Laois since the end of February, according to the latest county by county breakdown. That is a rise of just one from 248 on Monday.

Kildare has 1,337 cases up from 1,331. In Offaly, there are now 358 compared to 351 cases on Monday.

Tipperary has risen to 524 cases up from 523.

Kilkenny has a total of 284 positives cases up from 280 cases.

Westmeath is also the same at 643. Longford has 269 cases up from 267.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 11,235 up from 11,175 announced on Monday.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Sunday, May 10.

Of the 23,906 cases that day, 6,906 of them were associated with healthcare workers.

Up to date, national figures announced on Tuesday revealed that 24 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring to 1,488 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.

With 107 extra cases announced, a total of 23,242 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.