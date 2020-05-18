Revealed: Planning application lodged for the construction of 35 houses in north Carlow

A planning application has been lodged for the construction of 35 houses in north Carlow and the demolition of two incomplete houses.

The application to Carlow County Council for the demolition of two incomplete houses and the proposed planning for the construction of 35 houses is being made by Smartisan Construction Ltd.

The development at Park Gate, Shillelagh Road, Tullow will consist of eight house type A (3 bed end of terrace), eleven house type B (2 bed mid terrace), seven house type C (3 bed semi detached), one house type C1 (3 bed semi detached unit with gable treatment) and eight house type D (2 bed semi detached).

The properties will be accessed from the existing Park Gate estate vehicular and pedestrian entrance as well as associated site works, drainage and landscaping.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on July 9.

The Council have advised however that the dates and timelines on this application may be affected by the Emergency Covid-19 legislation.