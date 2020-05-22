LATEST: Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow reaches 150 as another twelve people die
Sad news
Coronavirus
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow has reached 150 positive cases.
That is an increase of one on the previous figure.
The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 passed 50 on April 16 while it reached 100 cases on May 2.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has also been informed that a further 12 people with Covid-19 have died as of May 21.
There have now been a total 1,583 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11am Thursday, May 21 the HPSC has been notified of 76 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,391 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
