LATEST: Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow reaches 150 as another twelve people die

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow has reached 150 positive cases.

That is an increase of one on the previous figure.

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 passed 50 on April 16 while it reached 100 cases on May 2.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has also been informed that a further 12 people with Covid-19 have died as of May 21.

There have now been a total 1,583 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Thursday, May 21 the HPSC has been notified of 76 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 24,391 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.