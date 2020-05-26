Contractors to cut and remove the trees and fix 'worst areas' of footpaths in Oak Park

Contractors are to cut and remove the trees and fix the "worst areas" of the footpaths in Oak Park, Carlow Live can reveal.

A contractor has been arranged to cut and remove the trees from the paths and also cut down dangerous trees at the amenity.

This work will commence on Tuesday, May 26 and will be completed this week.

All cut timber will remain in the forest to add to the biodiversity.

The sign will be moved back to the playground area as they are still closed.

The Council also have a tender out with contractors for footpath works.

Cllr Fergal Browne has previously raised the issued of the Oak Park walkway and said: "The timber footpaths are in a very dangerous condition."

The works being carried out will address the worst areas of the paths but will not provide an overall solution to the problem as the local authority didn't receive any grant money towards these works.

Some signage is being arranged as an interim solution and these will be procured and erected in the coming weeks.