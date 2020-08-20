Irish motorist has lucky escape after tree falls on car during Storm Ellen

A MOTORIST had a lucky escape after a tree fell onto a car as Storm Ellen battered parts of Ireland overnight.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road in Limerick shortly before 1am.

While emergency services, including crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue, attended the scene no injuries were reported and the tree was quickly removed from the vehicle.

There are reports of fallen trees across the country and motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution if travelling today.

Meanwhile, almost 200,000 homes and businesses across the country were without power this morning with crews working to fix numerous faults.

Significant outages have been reported by ESB Networks and emergency crews have been deployed to repair the faults.