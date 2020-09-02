REVEALED: Counties with the highest incidence of Covid-19 since beginning of pandemic

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the counties in Ireland with the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 per 100,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of August 29, there had been 28,758 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The national cumulative incidence of confirmed cases per 100,000 population was 603.92.

However there eight counties, some in distinct geographic areas, with a far higher incidence rate.

Cavan has had the highest rate at 1,171 cases per 100,000 while Monaghan was fourth highest at 928.6.

Kildare and Dublin were second and third at 1009.9 and 991 cases per 100,000 respectively.

Three Midland counties, Offaly, Westmeath and Longford are fifth, sixth and seventh on the list.

Counties on the south and west coast have lower incidence rates with Waterford having the lowest rate in the country at just 162.7 cases per 100,000.

The full list of cases per 100,000 by county is as follows

Cavan 1171

Kildare 1009.9

Dublin 991

Monaghan 928.6

Offaly 799.1

Westmeath 776.2

Longford 724.2

Louth 640.1

Roscommon 560.9

Wicklow 521.7

Meath 460.4

Laois 452.2

Mayo 450.6

Tipperary 436.2

Carlow 432.1

Kilkenny 403.1

Clare 389.7

Limerick 380.7

Donegal 337.3

Cork 301.7

Leitrim 265.3

Sligo 239.6

Kerry 222.1

Galway 199.6

Wexford 196.4

Waterford 162.7