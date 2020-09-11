Excitement building in Carlow for National Ploughing Championships digital events

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) will be hosting an exciting, fun and informative Digital Engagement during what should have been Ploughing Week, September 15-17.

There will an array of special offers available, interactive competitions, the latest in agriculture machinery, for those of you with a flair for fashion there will be daily fashion shows with all of the upcoming trends, #Ploughing2020 will also include some actual ploughing from Ireland’s finest ploughers and much more.

The highly anticipated Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards winners will be revealed following a summer of stiff competition, as ground-breaking agri-related products and cutting edge innovations from Irish companies have battled it out for a cash fund of €10,000. This year’s competition was moved fully online due to the cancellation of the event as a result of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

On Wednesday, The Most Appropriately Dressed Competitions will take place as usual, albeit digitally this year, with amazing prizes on offer for the winners.

The Most Appropriately Dressed Lady will win a luxurious weekend away for two in the exclusive Wineport Lodge Hotel.

The Most Appropriately Dressed Gent will win a €250 voucher for Detail Menswear, which can be redeemed online or in-store.

To be in with a chance to win, simply take a picture of what you would have worn to Ploughing on the day and include a sign with #Ploughing2020. Remember, it would have been outdoors in Ireland in the Autumn so dress for the weather!

With hundreds of entries from around the country, the long awaited finals of the National Brown Bread Competition with Aldi and the ICA will take place. There is a prize fund of over €15,000 for the overall winner, so expect great drama and delight.

"Although it is disappointing that Ploughing in its traditional sense isn’t going ahead due to the pandemic, we expect to have a very exciting few days digitally, including many memories from over the years, so to get involved simply use #Ploughing2020 and follow our social media channels," NPA’s Ploughing organiser Anna Marie McHugh says.