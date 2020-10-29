Met Éireann issue four-day advisory for horrendous Halloween weather

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the entire country for this coming weekend.

The national forecaster is predicting that "very unsettled weather will occur over the Halloween weekend as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland."

"Spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding. Very windy/stormy at times with some severe and damaging gusts possible," they predicted.

"Some coastal flooding possible also due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds. Very high seas."

Met Éireann is advising that people consult with county-specific warnings over the coming days with further warnings likely.

Please consult your county warnings from Met Éireann on a day by day basis https://www.met.ie/warnings/today

This advisory is valid from 9pm on Friday to 6pm on Monday next.