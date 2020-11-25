Speech and language therapy waiting list 'sky-high' in Carlow

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has expressed deep concern at the number of children waiting for a speech and language therapy appointment in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Deputy Funchion said 1,066 children are waiting for a speech and language therapy appointment across Carlow and Kilkenny.

“More worryingly, however, are the unacceptable lengths children in Carlow and Kilkenny are waiting for an appointment with a speech and language therapist, occupational therapist and or a physiotherapist. Some children are waiting approximately 12 months for an assessment and then another two and half years for therapy," she said.

“Children with disabilities are also waiting unacceptable lengths for essential assessments and therapy," she continued.

Deputy Funchion acknowledged the growth in waiting lists amid the Covid-19 emergency, but said the length of time it has taken to recruit contact tracing staff by the HSE has greatly impacted the amount of time a child is waiting to be seen for vital assessments. "This is unacceptable," she said.

“All temporarily seconded therapists must return to their substantive roles as a matter of urgency.

“I know that despite the best efforts of therapists working in HSE South to reduce waiting lists and return to operating at full capacity, waiting lists and waiting times remain staggering high.

“It is essential that HSE South prioritises the return of high skilled staff to their principle roles as therapists as quickly as possible so that children can access essential services and therapy that is vital for their development and education," she added.