BEWARE: Carlow gardaí issue warning about online shopping delivery text scam

Are you waiting for the delivery of online shopping? If so, gardaí have urged people to beware of a delivery text scam.

Gardaí warn that people are receiving text messages which say: “We have attempted to deliver your package but there is an unpaid customs charge. Follow the instructions here: hyperlink attached to message.

Gardaí say this hyperlink then leads to a reputable delivery company branded page (which is a fake copy) with another hyperlink showing as the package number in the text. Clicking the link leads to a page to enter bank card details to pay for excise on the package in question.

"Once the scammers have your credit card details, they obviously will scam you for much more. A simple rule is to never click on these hyperlinks (blue coloured underlined text)," warned the Laois/Offaly/Kildare Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Graham Kavanagh.

He urged people to contact the delivery company via a verified phone number or email to enquire if there are any such customs charges. Scammers rely on hyperlinks to take you to fake pages and websites, so always search for websites by typing the name of it into your search browser.