SURGE: Carlow/Kilkenny hospital has the highest number of total Covid cases

Covid-19 cases in Kilkenny are continuing to rise as St Luke’s Hospital currently has the highest total confirmed cases in the country, latest figures show.

The local hospital is currently managing a significant Covid outbreak with a total of 29 confirmed cases on Tuesday, according to the HSE’s daily operations update. Three patients are in a critical care unit.

The outbreak has affected a number of wards. A number of hospital staff, who have been identified as close contacts, are now having to self-isolate for the required 14 day-period.

Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan has voiced his concern at the recent spike and appealed to the people of Kilkenny to follow public health guidelines.

“St Luke’s is really stretched,” he said. “There is no room for complacency. The best way to show respect for frontline workers is to support them by your actions and by following the guidelines.”

The total cumulative number of confirmed cases in Kilkenny is 1,213 to date.

Mayor Coonan is urging the public to increase their efforts to limit their contacts in the run up to Christmas.

“We all need to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing measures and to limit our contacts as much as we possibly can.

“Thankfully there are vaccines on the way and I for one will have no problem taking it.

“If we all follow the guidelines then we can look forward to a safe and happy Christmas,” he said.

The first Covid-19 vaccinations are expected to be administered in Ireland over the coming weeks.