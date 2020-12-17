Christmas warning to Carlow householders after surge in cockroach callouts

Rentokil is sharing advice with the public on pest control issues they should be aware of this Christmas.

During the winter period, pests such as rodents, cockroaches and spiders will enter people’s homes in search of food, shelter and warmth.

Notably, Rentokil recorded a 133% increase in callouts for cockroaches in November, when compared to the same period last year.

Notably, the top four counties which accounted for cockroach callouts in November were Dublin, which accounted for 45% of total cockroach callouts, Sligo (which accounted for 27%), Cork (10%), and Roscommon (6%).

There are a number of important key areas of pest control for the public to be aware of during the festive season

Open boxes of decorations outside and inspect them for any signs of insects or rodents. When finished with them, wrap them in plastic for next year.

Inspect your tree: Both real and artificial Christmas trees can be nesting grounds for spiders, ants, fleas and a host of other pest insects. Ensure to shake your tree vigorously outdoors so that any insects or their eggs are shaken loose.

Avoid using edible treats such as gingerbread men, chocolate coins, and candy canes as Christmas tree decorations.

Ensure sweets, chocolate and other edibles used to fill Christmas stockings are sealed or wrapped in plastic or metal.

Clean up all Christmas dinner leftovers, food debris and spillages to prevent a potential food source to rodents and insects.

Keep foodstuffs in metal or glass containers with tight fitting lids and put outdoor rubbish bags in metal bins with securely fitted lids to stop pest insects or rodents from feeding on the contents.

Dispose of any clutter in the form of Christmas gift wrapping and packaging to limit potential hiding places for pests.

Richard Faulkner, advanced technical field consultant with Rentokil, said: “Christmas time brings with it a number of unique pest control challenges. Plummeting temperatures outside and an abundance of food and warmth indoors create attractive conditions for rodents and insects to migrate inside in search of shelter and sustenance.

"Rentokil is advising the public to be particularly cautious and diligent to guard against pest activity. Following a few simple steps can help to ensure that your festivities aren’t spoiled by uninvited guests.”