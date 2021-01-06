Kilkenny hotel named top wedding venue after receiving 'tremendous feedback'

Langton House Hotel has landed another top wedding venue award.

The renowned John Street hostelry was named this year’s Top Rated City/Urban Wedding Venue with www.weddingdates.ie

Moved Mountains

“While 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic caused devastation for thousands of couples around the country, hotels like Langton House Hotel have moved mountains to accommodate couples under the ever-changing guidelines,” said Ciara Crossan, Founder and CEO, Wedding Dates Ireland.

“They should be justifiably proud of winning an WeddingDates.ie Award this year.

“Our awards are based on reviews from past couples and the feedback has been tremendous. Well done to Sean Read and the entire team in Langtons who consistently go above and beyond for their couples.”