Man who murdered young boy in south-west of country sentenced to life imprisonment

A "special loving boy who touched the hearts of everyone who ever met him" was horrifically murdered by his uncle, a man he trusted, the Central Criminal Court heard today.

A sentence hearing for the 28-year-old, who pleaded guilty last month to murdering the 11-year-old in the south-west of the country on November 3 2019, heard that the boy was struck with a hammer and stabbed 27 times in the torso, arms and neck.

Mr Justice Michael White described the murder as a "horrific breach of trust" and an "unspeakably violent crime" before sentencing the defendant to the mandatory term of life imprisonment.

The boy's mother and father delivered powerful statements to the court in which they described their son as a popular boy who could always make his many friends laugh.

The boy's mother said she discovered that she had a brother when she was 12 years old and she welcomed him into her life, taking care of him like any big sister would. She said she trusted him and loved him and her son felt safe with him but he took away their trust and her son's innocence.

"To think how afraid [my son] must have been in his final moments will haunt me for the rest of my life," she said.