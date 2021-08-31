Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Carlow Gardaí warn public of latest car scam

Reporter:

Cian O Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@iconicnews.ie

Carlow Gardaí have issued a warning on illegal car scrappage scams taking place within the county.

The public advice, which was issued this morning on the Gardaí Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook page, notified the public of "illegal waste collectors" who offer "cash for cars" across social media sites.

Members of the public have been urged to use an authorised Scrap Dealer and and to obtain an official certificate of destruction, which is received after giving a vehicle to an Authorised Treatment Facility (ATF).

There are three of these sites operating within Carlow, Gardaí have informed. 

These facilities cannot charge for disposal services and are used due to hazardous environmental materials that can cause damage to public health if not disposed of properly.

It is a criminal offence to dispose of an end of life vehicle illegally. 

