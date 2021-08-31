Population of Carlow and surrounding region grows by 1%

Population of Carlow and surrounding areas grows by 1%
The estimated population of the South-East region, which includes counties Carlow, Waterford, Kilkenny and Wexford, has risen by almost one percent since last year.
This is according to new information released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which shows the figures have moved from 439,600 to 443,400.
It's a modest increase for the region, which hasn't seen a large change in figures since 2018, when there was a sixteen percent drop from the previous year.
The figures, which were released today, also show that Ireland's population is above five million for the first time since 1851.
The CSO has said the increase is due to positive net migration and natural increase, however it was noted that this increase is smaller than in 2020.
