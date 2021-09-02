Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Has your child got what it takes to enter Junior Eurovision for Ireland?

Has your child got what it takes to enter Junior Eurovision for Ireland?

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Junior Eurovision is back!

After a year that we all want to put behind us, the singing competition for kids aged 9-14 from all across Europe, could be the breath of fresh air we need.

The search for Ireland's entry for 2021 is on and on 19th December the new Irish star will grace the stage and sing their hearts out for the nation.

It will be up to the judges Niamh Ní Chróinín and Fiachna Ó Braonáin who will choose that lucky person that will represent us in Paris later in the year, along with guest judges Niamh Kavanagh, Brian Kennedy, Mickey Joe Harte, Jedward, Lesley Roy and Linda Martin, with new show presenter Louise Cantillon.

So, does your child have the voice of an angel?

Do you know someone who can hit those notes?

Or are you someone who knows they can rock the audience at this years Eurovision?

If so, head over to the TG4 website for more information on how to apply, and you could be on your way to Eurovision stardom! 

