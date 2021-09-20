Handbag snatched from moving car in Carlow
Tullow Gardai are appealing to the public for information after a handbag was stolen from a moving car over the weekend.
The injured party was parking her car when the passenger door was opened and her bag was taken.
The incident took place on Shillelagh Road on Friday at approximately 10pm.
The bag, which is navy, contained an iPhone, bank cards and cash.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.