Carlow schools sign up for health homework programme

Five schools from Carlow have signed up to a new health homework programme which aims to increase physical activities in school.

The schools signed up from Carlow are: Newtown NS, Borris; Rathvilly NS; St. Brigid's NS, Muinebheag; SN Bhrighde, Coon West; Scoil Muire gan smál, Green Lane, Carlow.

Endorsed by Healthy Ireland, the Laya Super Troopers programme has benefitted more than one million children since its launch in 2014.

Study has shown that only 4 in 10 children are getting adequate levels of physical activity per day and 5% of children aged 9 -12 are not exercising on a daily basis.

Three quarters (76%) of parents of children claim they would like to see more of their child's current homework being focused on learning about nutrition and physical and mental wellbeing.

As Ireland’s first health homework initiative, Laya Super Troopers encourages children and families to integrate achievable yet impactful activities into their daily lives.

The 28-part series aims to provide families and children with fun activities and advice on how to promote a healthier lifestyle for all the family.

The series, which features stars such as Johnny Sexton, Anna Geary and Karl Henry alongside well-known personalities, sportspeople and health and wellness experts, focuses on nutrition, physical activity, and mental wellbeing.

Hosted by child presenters MJ Kearin (12), Daniel Shields (14) and Juliet McKenna (12), the Laya Super Troopers TV episodes are available to everyone and feature an array of fun activities, advice, and lots of challenges for children, parents and teachers to do themselves.

The results of the nationally representative study reveal the reality of the mental health and wellbeing of the children of the nation. Of the parents surveyed, 68% claim that their child experiences anxiety and can go through periods of low mood, with 4% describing their child is very anxious and in need of reinforcement.

This situation for families has been further compounded by COVID-19 as 40% of parents report that pandemic has had a negative impact on their child’s mental health and 57% of parents claim that their child gets upset more easily now than they did before its onset.