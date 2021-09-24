'Ongoing epidemic of violence' as over 500 domestic abuse incidents are reported in Carlow in 2021

Over 500 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to gardaí in the Carlow division so far this year, it has been revealed in the same week as a new temporary facility has been opened by Carlow Women's Aid.

Carlow Women’s Aid announced they have opened a facility at a private location to provide temporary respite for locals. Campaigners who have been raising the call for a local women’s refuge say this is a move in the right direction but that more supports are needed.

Spokeswoman for Carlow women’s refuge campaign, Geraldine O’Neill said “We welcome this move and the expansion of local services for women and children suffering domestic violence. Post-pandemic there will now be safe temporary accommodation for two families in need.

"This means children will not miss out on school and women will not be removed from their support networks during a difficult period.”

Ms. O’Neill continued “However, this pandemic has shone a light on the on-going epidemic of violence in the home. We all know someone who has been affected by violence; whether we are aware of it or not and we must continue to fight for more local supports.

"We need safe accommodation or a refuge that can provide long term support if needed, to more women and children. The scale of this crisis cannot be underestimated and we need to see an increase in funding to this sector.

"Government has continuously name-checked domestic violence as a Covid-19 priority but this has not yet been backed up by the resources and infrastructural modernisation needed by services throughout the county and country,” Ms O'Neill said.