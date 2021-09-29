Search

29/09/2021

Irish bar angers Catholics over "deeply upsetting" drink name

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

An Irish bar has angered Catholics over a "deeply upsetting" cocktail name. 

Rúibín in Galway were under fire this week after highlighting drinks on their new menu through their social media platforms. One drink in particular - Rúibín Holy Water - drew attention, with one comment calling it "a disgrace".  

The €12 drink is made with Hennessey, spiced rum, grapefruit, lime, peychaud's bitters, plum and milk. 

One commenter on Facebook stated, "For catholics the Eucharist is sacred. Your mockery is deeply upsetting" while another said, "They are hoping to create a bit of a buzz around it being upsetting. It's quite puerile really but if we answer it at length repeatedly you play the game of giving them attention." 

Not everyone took offense, however, with some commenters praising the bar for the new menu. One commenter said, "Can't wait to try the new additions, particularly the Ruibin Holy Water. If a very very small number of people are getting upset about a little gimmick every now and then, they need to find some new hobbies."

One fan thought the bar didn't go far enough and said, "Ah lads, go big or go home, use actual holy water in it!" 

