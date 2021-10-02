Carlow teen to play in European Championships next week

Carlow’s Aoife Kelly has been selected for the Irish women’s under 17 soccer squad for their upcoming European Championship games.
The St Patrick’s midfielder is among head coach James Scott’s strong roster of players for three games in Norway.
They will kick off against Hungary on Saturday 9 October followed closely by Bulgaria on Tuesday 12 October, before finishing against host nation Norway on Friday 15 October.
Scott’s aim is to guide his squad out of this phase into next year’s elite round before attempting to book a place at next summer’s finals tournament in Bosnia & Herzegovina.
