Search

02/10/2021

Carlow teen to play in European Championships next week

Carlow teen to play in European Championships

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow’s Aoife Kelly has been selected for the Irish women’s under 17 soccer squad for their upcoming European Championship games.

The St Patrick’s midfielder is among head coach James Scott’s strong roster of players for three games in Norway.


They will kick off against Hungary on Saturday 9 October followed closely by Bulgaria on Tuesday 12 October, before finishing against host nation Norway on Friday 15 October.

Scott’s aim is to guide his squad out of this phase into next year’s elite round before attempting to book a place at next summer’s finals tournament in Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Three vehicles seized at one garda checkpoint

Medical cannabis plan to be discussed at Leinster House tomorrow

Gardaí arrest motorist who was FOUR times over the drink-driving limit

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media