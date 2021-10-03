Carlow meals service for the elderly receives Covid stability funding
A Carlow service offering meals to the elderly has received almost €25,000 in Covid stability funding.
An added €2million investment in stability funding was announced today, which creates a total investment of €48.5million.
St John's Caring Centre were offered the sum of 23,373, with sixty four other organisations receiving funds of between €2000 and €200,000.
The funding, provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development, is in place for community and voluntary critical services that have operated during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, said the delivery of vital services by these groups has been "enormous".
He said, "Covid-19 has brought challenges not just to communities, but to organisations that serve them and this funding is vital in order to stabilise the financial position of many of these groups."
