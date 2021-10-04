Search

04/10/2021

Vital service reopens its doors in Carlow today

Vital service reopens its doors in Carlow today

Vital service reopens its doors in Carlow today

St. Clare’s Hospitality and Food Kitchen in Carlow will reopen its doors today, Monday October 4th.

The vital service offering free hot meals to those who need it had suspended its indoor dining because of the pandemic, but is delighted to be back open today operating from 12.30pm until 2.30pm.

Proof of vaccination or recently recovered from Covid is needed for those wishing to eat indoors as per HSE guidelines and a limited number of take away meals will be available for those who are unvaccinated but these will be only available on a first come first served basis.

