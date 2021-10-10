Murnane O'Connor TD welcomes inclusion of Carlow School in Creative Ireland Programme

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has welcomed the inclusion of St Laserian's Special School in a list of schools that will participate in the Creative Ireland Programme initiatives - Creative Schools and Creative Clusters.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented;

“I am delighted to announce that St Laserian's Special School has been included in this programme. Now more than ever, it is important that our students are supported to develop their creativity and given flexibility to express themselves in a variety of exciting new ways.

“This programme supports teachers in their work to embed creativity in the curriculum, and facilitates the school to develop vibrant relationships with the arts and cultural sectors.

“This will help sustain artistic and creative practice for St Laserian's Special School beyond their participation in the programme, and will help ensure that artistic expression is in abundance for years to come2, added the TD.

Thousands of students in schools across the country will have the opportunity to explore learning through cultural and creative activities as part of a new Creative Clusters scheme.

Each school will enjoy access to a specialist facilitator, artist or creative expertise in whatever their own chosen area of interest or theme might be. These resources will help the schools build a programme of learning and activities tailor-made for their students. In addition, every school will be given €2,500 to help bring their plans and ideas to life.

Creative Clusters is a pilot initiative of the Department of Education and Skills, led by and in partnership with the Association of Teacher Education Centres Ireland (ATECI).