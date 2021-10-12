Search

12/10/2021

Irish workers on minimum wage receive bump as part of Budget 2022

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The government has today announced an increase in the national minimum wage as part of Budget 2022. 

The rate will rise from €10.20 per hour to €10.50 per hour, as recommended by the Low Pay Commission. 

Due to this change, the Universal Social Charge (USC) has been modified to ensure the salary of a fulltime worker on minimum wage remains outside its top rates. 

The ceiling of the second USC rate band will be increased from €20,687 to €21,295. 

An exemption from the top rate of USC for all medical card holders and people over 70 earning less than €60,000 will also be retained. 

