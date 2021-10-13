Planning permission sought for 24 metre broadband tower in Carlow village
A planning application has been lodged seeking the construction of a 24 metre broadband tower in Carlow.
The proposed development consists of a monopole mobile tower with headframe carrying telecommunications equipment and cabinets.
The application was lodged by Slaney Rovers AFC and a decision will be reached by December 5th this year.
The tower would be located in Patrickswell in Rathvilly and enclosed within a 2.4 metre palisade fence compound with access track.
