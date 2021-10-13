Gardai investigate overnight robbery of Carlow building site
Gardai are investigating after building materials were stolen from a Carlow building site overnight.
A bale of roofing timbers and plywood sheets were taken from the site in Sliguff.
Gardai are appealing to anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Bagenalstown Garda Station.
