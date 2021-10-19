'You haven't got a clue' - Presenter loses cool with former British MP on Irish history

Irish presenter, Claire Byrne, has told a former British MP he hasn't "got a clue" about the history and "precarious nature" of peace in Ireland.

She made the comments during a segment on her late night show, Claire Byrne Live, with former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage.

The pro-Brexiteer questioned Ireland's membership of the European Union and said, "Why don't you ask yourselves in Dublin a question? Why did you fight the British for five hundred years - five hundred often very bloody, difficult years - until the 1920s, what was the point of it if you're now governed by [sic]?"

Mr Farage recently went viral for saying the Irish Republican phrase "Up the Ra" in a birthday greeting video, the meaning of which he stated he had no knowledge of.

This was then raised by Ms Byrne, who played the clip and said, "I want people to see just how much you know about the history and culture on this island."

She continued: "I know you said sorry, I know you get eighty seven quid and it's entirely within your rights to do that, but come on, don't try to lecture the Irish people on the culture and history and precarious nature of peace on this island. You haven't got a clue."

Mr Farage concluded by saying, "Do you want to be an Independent democratic nature or governed by foreign bureaucrats? That's the question that Ireland will ask itself. Those of you in the national media and national policies in Dublin will fight that as hard as you can because you will benefit financially. Do the Irish people wish to be independent or not? That is a debate that will happen in your country in the next few years, believe you [sic]."