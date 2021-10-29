Popular presenter announces departure from RTÉ after eleven years

A popular presenter has announced her departure from RTÉ 2FM after eleven years.

Louise McSharry announced the change through social media today and said, "The time has come for me to move on."

In a statement, she said, "I'd like to thank RTÉ for the time I spent as part of the organisation, and particularly for the support it offered me around my illness in 2014 and 2015. I relished having the opportunity to play and support emerging Irish artists on the new music show I presented for five years, and look forward to seeing 2FM's continued support of Irish music from the outside."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry)

McSharry said being part of people's lives during the difficulties of the past two years was "an immense privilege".

She said, "Thank you so much to all the listeners for your continued support, you have made my career so far. I'm nowhere near finished yet, so hope you'll all join me in my next chapter."

Fans and celebrity followers wished the presenter well in her career, including Angela Scanlon, writer Louise O'Neill and DJ Tara Stewart.