Car seized in Carlow after Gardai stop disqualified driver without seatbelt
A car has been seized by Gardai after a motorist driving without a seatbelt was found to be disqualified.
Carlow Roads Policing Unit detected the driver not wearing their seatbelt and the car was stopped and subsequently seized.
Proceedings are to follow.
The plan which went to Cabinet this morning, sets a course for a reduction of 51 per cent in greenhouse gas emissions by the end the decade..
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.