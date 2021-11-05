CAO portal going live today with apprentice options 'leaves nobody behind' - Harris

The CAO portal going live today will include apprenticeship options for Irish students for the first time.

According to the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, the aim of the change is to create a more inclusive third level system.

He posted about the changes on Twitter and said, "The days of narrow conversations about your options post-school end today!"

The minister called the day "significant and exciting" and said, "For the very first time ever you'll be able to find lots of information about further education and training options and about apprenticeships as well as higher education options."

Quick word about changes today to help promote further education, training & apprenticeships on the CAO website. The days of narrow conversations about your options post school end today! This is the 1st in a number of steps to create an inclusive, integrated third level system pic.twitter.com/kYzsCPJ5gj — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) November 5, 2021

He also revealed a new guidance counselling helpline for students to ask questions about apprenticeships

He said, "It's the first step we want to take in a number of steps to create a truly integrated inclusive third level system in Ireland. One that leaves nobody behind, one that shows everybody their options and one that provides our country with the skills that we need now and for the future."

Sixth year students can access the website from 12pm today.