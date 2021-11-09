Number of PUP recipients in Carlow decreases by 78% year-on-year
The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Carlow electoral areas has decreased by 78% year-on-year.
That's according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which found just 671 people in the Local Electoral Authority (LEA) regions in Carlow are receiving the payment.
This is a large decrease from 3125 people recorded as receiving PUP at approximately the same time last year.
One hundred and eighty nine people in the Tullow area are on the payment, with 329 in Carlow Town and 153 in Muinebeag.
Thurles in Tipperary saw the highest percentage decrease in recipients from its peak at 93.2%.
The 20 LEAs with the largest number of PUP recipients are in Dublin.
