13/11/2021

Green light given for Carlow town bus service

Green light given for Carlow town bus service

Services are expected to begin in the second half of next year.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has revealed that a long-awaited bus service for Carlow Town has been given the green light, with services expected to begin in the second half of next year.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“This is great news for Carlow Town. The overwhelming need for this service has been known for some time and I have made consistent efforts and representations to the National Transport Authority (NTA) to get this project up and running. It has always been a top priority for me.

“It has never been more important now, especially with the establishment of Technological University South East in recent weeks.”

The Carlow TD added: “I am delighted to say that the Carlow Town bus service is expected to commence in late 2022. The project is going to tender in the coming weeks with suitable candidates being invited to prequalify for the tender.

“The contract is then expected to be awarded in the middle of 2022. Following this there will be a period of time to allow the successful contractor to recruit and train staff, fit out the depot and take delivery of the buses. At the same time, the NTA will be working on rolling out the necessary bus stop infrastructure.”

