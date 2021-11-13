Green light given for Carlow town bus service

Services are expected to begin in the second half of next year.
Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has revealed that a long-awaited bus service for Carlow Town has been given the green light, with services expected to begin in the second half of next year.
Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:
“This is great news for Carlow Town. The overwhelming need for this service has been known for some time and I have made consistent efforts and representations to the National Transport Authority (NTA) to get this project up and running. It has always been a top priority for me.
“It has never been more important now, especially with the establishment of Technological University South East in recent weeks.”
The Carlow TD added: “I am delighted to say that the Carlow Town bus service is expected to commence in late 2022. The project is going to tender in the coming weeks with suitable candidates being invited to prequalify for the tender.
“The contract is then expected to be awarded in the middle of 2022. Following this there will be a period of time to allow the successful contractor to recruit and train staff, fit out the depot and take delivery of the buses. At the same time, the NTA will be working on rolling out the necessary bus stop infrastructure.”
With global temperatures predicted to increase further over the coming years, weather patters are expected to be come more extreme and difficult to predict.
144 victims of domestic abuse availed of the rent supplement measure between August 2020 and September 2021.
The recommendation comes after cases of Covid-19 have soared in recent days with 3,680 cases confirmed on Thursday 11.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.