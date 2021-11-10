The National Dementia Adviser Service is being expanded to every county in Ireland

The HSE and The Alzheimer Society of Ireland have expanded the National Dementia Adviser Service by providing a Dementia Adviser to every county in Ireland.

The expansion of this service will see Dementia Advisers in place across the country and will provide a vital service for thousands of people living with dementia and for their family carers.

The HSE’s National Dementia Office (NDO) and The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI) are hosting an online webinar to launch the expanded National Dementia Adviser Service today.

The role of a Dementia Adviser is to be a 'point of contact' for anyone concerned about their cognitive health or for people who have received a dementia diagnosis.

Dementia Advisers provide support, practical assistance, advice, information, and 'signpost people with dementia and their carers to appropriate services and supports'.

Funding was approved for 10 Dementia Adviser posts in September 2020 with a further 11 posts funded in 2021.

Minister of State with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler said the service is a perfect example of the type of support needed for people living with dementia in Ireland.

"An additional €7.3 million was secured in Budget 2022 for dementia which will allow for further developments, including areas of memory assessment and support, memory technology resource rooms, the implementation of the dementia registry and dementia audit within acute hospitals and the national intellectual disability memory service." added Deputy Butler.

Home support hours for people with dementia are expected to double from 5% in 2021 to 11% in 2022.

CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Pat McLoughlin said Dementia Advisers offer a lifeline to people in their communities, and 'it’s great' to have access to the service in the community.

Mr. McLoughlin extended his thanks to the expertise of the Dementia Advisers, the National Dementia Office, politicians, grassroots efforts, and staff that have recognised the need for an expanded Dementia Adviser service.

"Today is further recognition that more dementia supports are badly needed for people right across the country. Each and every day, the Dementia Adviser team demonstrate the value and impact of the service, and the evaluation of the service has provided a strong evidence base for its expansion." he added.

