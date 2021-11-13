Search

13/11/2021

Carlow set to welcome Craft Hub International Group

Carlow set to welcome Craft Hub international group.

Craft Hub is a European project co-funded by the Creative Europe Programme focused on Craft in the context of cultural heritage and its continuing relevance in contemporary practice.

13 delegates from across Europe are scheduled to arrive in Carlow next week for the inaugural Craft Hub project meeting for 3 days.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan, said:

“I look forward to welcoming the Craft Hub Group to Carlow next week which is an important step in the Carlow’s role in the delivery of this Euro 1.5 Creative Europe and Creative Ireland supported project”.

Outlining the purpose of the meeting, Cllr. Phelan said, “the delegates from Wales, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Norway, Portugal and Scotland are all experts in the field of creative development and over the 3 days, 24 months of programming and activities will be created and developed for roll out in 2022”.

The project activities involve investigating and documenting craft skills and processes; their differing application in creative practice across Europe; and questions of cultural specificity and individual motivations of practitioners.

This will be addressed through a comprehensive and exciting program to allow the creation of new craft work/experimental investigations into process and material supported by 42 transnational maker residencies, 305 days of outreach work, 1 festival, 7 exhibitions and 2 conferences.

Speaking about the Visit, Melissa Doyle, EU Projects Administrator with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said:

“We look forward to welcoming this group to Carlow and their engagement with us as lead partners in the Craft Hub project”.

Doyle continued to say, “To date in 2021, over 60 individuals from across Europe have participated in project activities and we look forward to planning the next 2 years of activities which involves thousands of individuals across our EU partnership”. 

Speaking about the benefit of EU funding to County Carlow, Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise said:

“EU funding presents up with an opportunity to develop our capacity as an organisation by working with local, regional, national and international partners and Craft Hub is a fantastic opportunity for us all to put Carlow on the EU map for creativity and Craft”.

Comerford continued to say “Currently, Carlow County Council are working actively on three direct EU projects in the form of the Enterprise Europe Network, Ru:Ban funded under Urbact and Craft Hub which is supported under Creative Europe and Ireland”.

