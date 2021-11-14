People in Carlow encouraged to avail of free literacy services

The Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science is today encouraging people with unmet literacy needs in Carlow to avail of free literacy services.

Minister Simon Harris recently published an Adult Literacy for Life – a 10-year adult literacy, numeracy and digital literacy strategy.

The Strategy aims to ensure that every adult has the necessary literacy, numeracy and digital literacy to fully engage in society and realise their potential.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said:

“This campaign is about reaching out to our fellow citizens, many of whom feel like they have been left behind as the country surges into a technologically complex century.

“We might consider ourselves a modern and educated society, but there are still far too many who feel isolated, and too many who do not know how to learn these vital skills.

“It is not right that there are people in every county, including Carlow and Kilkenny, who dread having to check a bill, read a medical document, go online to access a service, or even send a message over Whatsapp. It is simply not right that too many of these people are afraid to ask for help.

“With this campaign, we are determined to address these problems head on and make Ireland a more inclusive, equitable and, ultimately, a kinder society for everyone.”

Thanks to all the Youthreach students, adult literacy students & teachers & coordinators who met with me late yesterday evening in Cork. Delighted to see our plans to create multiple pathways for education & training in action & hear how life changing education has been for many pic.twitter.com/s57EXsjkul — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) November 9, 2021

The Strategy makes a number of commitments including:

Increasing the number of learners engaging with literacy and language support by 20,000 by expanding the range of courses available over the first half of the strategy’s lifetime

Reduce the number of adults in Ireland with unmet literacy needs, from 18% to 7%.

Reduce the number of adults in Ireland with unmet numeracy needs from 25% to 12% and reduce the number of adults in Ireland without basic digital skills from 47% to 20%.

There is a range of services available in your county through the Carlow Kilkenny Education and Training Board, with an adult education provider available on Tullow Road, Carlow.

Minister Harris added:

“All you have to do is either phone of drop into your local Education and Training Board, or freephone the National Adult Literacy Agency on 1800 20 20 65.

“Phone lines are open 9.30am – 5pm Monday to Friday or text: ‘LEARN’ to 50050 and they will call you back.

“They are free of charge and aim to help people with reading, writing and digital skills."

For more information on Adult Literacy For Life, please go to www.adultliteracyforlife.ie.