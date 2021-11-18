Carlow Gardai seize car of unaccompanied learner driving with no lights on
Carlow Gardai have seized the car of an unaccompanied learner driver.
The motorist was stopped after being detected driving with no lights on by the Roads Policing Unit in Carlow.
The car was removed from the road and proceedings are to follow for the driver in question.
