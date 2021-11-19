Search

19/11/2021

Application lodged for changes to approved hospital development in Carlow

Application lodged for changes to approved hospital development in Carlow

Application lodged for changes to approved hospital development in Carlow

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Euro Care International Ltd have applied to Carlow County Council to make a number of alterations to a previously approved development of a health park at Ballylennon, Pollerton Little, Co Carlow.

Their plans have been lodged this week and include a request to redesign its proposed hospital and nursing home into a proposed double storey 140-bedroom nursing home and hospital.

If approved, the changes would also include the provision of bicycle parking facilities for 28 bicycles, the completion of car parking, landscaping, internal services, yards, ESB transformer room and refuse area.

A decision on these changes is due from the council by January 14, 2021.

Carlow set to cook up a festive feast with inCarlow Food & Drink Showcase at Arboretum

Carlow Gardai seize car of unaccompanied learner driving with no lights on

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media