Application lodged for changes to approved hospital development in Carlow
Euro Care International Ltd have applied to Carlow County Council to make a number of alterations to a previously approved development of a health park at Ballylennon, Pollerton Little, Co Carlow.
Their plans have been lodged this week and include a request to redesign its proposed hospital and nursing home into a proposed double storey 140-bedroom nursing home and hospital.
If approved, the changes would also include the provision of bicycle parking facilities for 28 bicycles, the completion of car parking, landscaping, internal services, yards, ESB transformer room and refuse area.
A decision on these changes is due from the council by January 14, 2021.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.