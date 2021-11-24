Councillor with strong Carlow ties joins Sinn Féin

Denis Hynes
A Kilkenny councillor with strong Carlow ties has joined Sinn Féin.
Councillor Denis Hynes, who represents the Castlecomer Electoral Area on Kilkenny County Council, has joined the poll-topping party this week.
Speaking on Wednesday, Sinn Féin TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion TD said: "I have known Cllr Denis Hynes for many years and he is first class public representative.
"A tireless campaigner on behalf of workers and families, Denis is a fantastic addition to the Sinn Féin team and I look forward to working closely with him in the coming years."
Cllr Denis Hynes said: "I am very pleased to join Sinn Féin, because I firmly believe the party is genuinely committed to delivering the type of change that Ireland needs.
"That means putting workers and families first, building homes, addressing the crisis in our health service, tackling the spiralling cost of living and starting to plan for Irish Unity.
"I very much look forward to working with the party locally and nationally to deliver the change that's required."
