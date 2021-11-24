Community Air Ambulance warns of fall risks after attending 70+ incidents this year

The Irish Community Air Ambulance (ICAA) is warning people about fall risks this Christmas.

The charity-funded service reportedly attended over 70 incidents involving falls from heights so far this year.

A number of risks were identified in a social media post, including the need for care when hanging Christmas decorations and lights by climbing on ladders or going onto rooftops.

The ambulance can reportedly travel a distance of 25,000km2 within 30 minutes of a call for emergency medical care, and will be on standby throughout the 2021 Christmas period to support national emergency services.

Chief Pilot, Donnagh Verling, will be on duty on Christmas day and says, "Medical emergencies and other traumas don’t stop because it’s Christmas and neither do we. We’re called to the most serious of incidents including cardiac arrests, road crashes and farming accidents. We’re happy to give up our Christmas Day if it means that we can bring someone to the hospital that best suits their life saving needs faster.

According to the ICAA, the air ambulance was deployed twelve times between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve last year.