New housing posts announced for Carlow under 'Housing for All' strategy

Five new housing posts have been announced for Carlow local authority housing delivery team which will assist Carlow Council in delivering their social housing targets under the 'Housing for All' strategy.

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien made the announcement on Friday 3.

“In September this year, the Government published our new housing strategy, ‘Housing for All’. It is the most comprehensive housing plan in the history of the State backed by an unprecedented €4bn per year.

“Under ‘Housing for All’, we will deliver nearly 90,000 new build social homes by 2030 and we have put a very clear focus on the delivery of new build projects.

“My Department has been working with the Housing Delivery Coordination Office (HDCO) and the County and City Management Association (CCMA) to identify capacity limitations and additional staffing resources required to deliver our objectives", the Minister added.

TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the approval of the new housing posts.

The Fianna Fáil TD commented:

“These new roles within the Carlow local authority housing delivery team will assist the Council in delivering their social housing targets. Additional social and affordable housing is urgently required.

“With the approval of these new posts, we are ensuring that the local authorities have the capacity to deliver the scale of social housing delivery required.

“Housing for All, the Government’s new housing Plan, commits to strengthening the capacity of Local Authorities to initiate, design, plan, develop and manage housing projects.

"The Plan acknowledges that this requires the resourcing of housing delivery teams and the posts being announced today include a wide range of positions from engineers to quantity surveyors and architects with provision also made for the necessary administrative resources", the TD added.