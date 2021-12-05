‘Rally for a Refuge’ Carlow Women's Refuge Campaign to hold rally in Carlow Town

Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign will be hitting the streets for another year to ‘Rally for a Refuge’ in what has become an annual event.

Spokeswoman Ger O’Neill says they won’t stop until there are adequate supports in Carlow for women and children fleeing violence. The rally will host local musicians and speakers to raise awareness and funds for local charities that support survivors

of domestic violence.

Ms. O’Neill said:

“Another Christmas is approaching and there are still not enough supports for women and children fleeing domestic violence (DV). The lockdown highlighted the sheer scale of the problem in Carlow and Kilkenny, with over 500 DV incidents reported to Garda in the first 8 months of this year.

During the first lockdown the government took control of private hospitals overnight to deal with the pandemic. But there has always been an epidemic of violence towards women and the government have never responded adequately to this crisis.

"We have had enough of the lip service – now we want action on this issue.”

Ms. O’Neill added:

“Since we have begun campaigning Carlow now has an additional safe house but it can only support a limited number and on a

temporary basis. We need more refuge space with wraparound services like childcare and counselling. Currently victims have to uproot to Kilkenny or further afield, or they are put in Emergency Accommodation in Carlow without any support services in place.

"People are invited to come down to the rally to raise our voices and funds for those on the frontline. The rally will be support by musician Niall Flynn and others, Cllr Adrienne Wallace will MC the event.”

The rally will take place on Saturday December 11 at 11am, at the Potato Market in Carlow Town.