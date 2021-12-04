'Hugely enhance other facilities' - New building project gets go-ahead for Carlow school

A major milestone in the construction of four major school building projects in Kilkenny and Carlow was reached this week, with the news from Fine Gael TD Deputy John Paul Phelan that new build replacements at Presentation Secondary School, Carlow along with three schools in Kilkenny are included in the latest Design and Build programme of school building projects.

Deputy Phelan confirmed that the first phase of the process for the procurement of design and build (D&B) contractors has been completed through the selection of contractors adding today’s news paves the way for construction to commence at the schools in 2022 or 2023, subject to individual planning requirements:

“The second phase of the procurement process will involve the tendering of the first bundle of projects by these D&B contractors and the establishment of a contractor framework to tender for each subsequent bundle of projects as they become ready, for example when design work is completed and planning permission obtained”, Deputy Phelan continued.

“Subject to the timelines for obtaining planning permissions, it is envisaged that these projects will proceed to tender and ultimately construction over the course of 2022 and 2023.

Project management and design team consultants have already been appointed for all of the projects and I hope all schools can look forward to substantial progress next year.”

All four developments consist of a new build replacement school including a 2-classroom base for children with special educational needs.

Aside from considerably extending the classroom accommodation available to the school communities, Deputy Phelan said the projects will hugely enhance other facilities for students and staff alike.

“These projects will have a massive impact on the provision of high quality education to communities in Carlow and Kilkenny”, Deputy John Paul Phelan said.

“This announcement is great news for these fantastic school communities. The developments will increase capacity, enhance Special Educational facilities and ensure the schools can cater for future demand.”