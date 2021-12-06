Search

06 Dec 2021

Heavy rain on the way as Storm Barra approaches

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

According to Met Éireann, Storm Barra, which is due to land in Ireland from 6am tomorrow morning will mostly affect counties in the west.

A status orange and yellow wind warning has been issued for that time which is expected to last all day tomorrow and into Wednesday night.

Counties along the west coast are set set to see wind speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with some potentially damaging gusts of up to 130km/h

The rest of the country has been issued a status yellow warning.

Meanwhile, today will be cold and blustery with some sunny spells and scattered showers, with a possibility of hail. Maximum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with some strong gusty winds.

Showers will die out early tonight becoming dry with a touch of frost in some places but later in the night southwest winds will strengthen and heavy rain will push in from the southwest. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees.

Local News

