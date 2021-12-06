Sinn Féin TD for Carlow launches survey to capture 'real voices' of women experiencing menopause

Sinn Féin has launched a survey about women's stories and experience of menopause.

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has invited women to take part in the party’s survey to raise their voice of how menopause is affecting their lives and share their personal experience.

Speaking today as the survey was launched, Ms Funchion said:

“Today Sinn Féin are launching a survey to uncover the real impact of menopause on women in this state and its impact on their daily lives.

“It is clear that women are facing serious challenges in accessing affordable and timely healthcare in this State. This topic has been taboo for far too long. From the lack of awareness and accurate information to difficulty accessing help, women are struggling to access adequate menopause supports in the community, the workplace, and the wider health system.

"The survey Sinn Féin is launching today seeks to capture the ‘real voices’ of women, how menopause affected or is affecting them, and what can be done to better support women.

“We know this is the case for many women here in Carlow and Kilkenny, where women have been struggling for decades to receive adequate healthcare supports that has been putting considerable pressure on their mental health and well-being.

“Sinn Féin want to know about how menopause is affecting women across the island. Take our short survey and tell us your experience, we want to hear your voice.”

You can take part in the survey and have your say here.