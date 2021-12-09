What's on in Carlow tonight!
Carlow Live & Local presents Paradise Cabaret hosted by Cian Kinsella
An over 18s LGBTQI+ friendly show. Fun filled and filthy Paradise Christmas Cabaret hosted by Cian Austin Jesus who is going to ruin Christmas.... Again! Dirty Dancers – Trashy weirdos –Classy Comedy + Divine Circus Acts. Just like a sentimental Christmas movie it has a happy ending for everyone in the audience.
A night of savage craic is guaranteed!
Tickets are free! Live from 8pm at the Visual
